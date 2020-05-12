Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?
It seems that moving from lockdown level 5 to level 4 has done nothing to improve the country's compliance with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.
According to police minister Bheki Cele there are more laws being broken since the downgrade on 1 May.
Cele made comment to journalists while on a walkabout in Pietermaritzburg to inspect the level of compliance in the city.
South African Police Service national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says it's disappointing.
One would have expected greater compliance [under level 4], but yes there's been continuous infringements.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS
Naidoo says it's very concerning:
From a policing point of view, I think we could have been doing better in terms of compliance.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS
Naidoo also addressed allegations that police are focussing too closely on 'petty' infringements of the regulations:
A contravention is a contravention. A crime is a crime.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS
As a country, we are making huge sacrifices. Economic sacrifices, social sacrifices and we can't allow for the few people...to compromise the sacrifices people are making.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS
Listen to the full interview below:
