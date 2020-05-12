'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'
South Africans are still puffing away like before, according to a survey by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
The black market for cigarettes is booming, despite illegality and price gouging.
According to the Foundation, about a quarter of South African smokers panic-bought before the lockdown.
Yesterday somebody showed me a R130 packet of what’s supposed to be a well-known brand of cigarettes. It clearly was fake! The cigarettes weren’t even the same length! People are going through drastic measures to get their fix!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Johann Van Loggerenberg, a former group executive at South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Van Loggerenberg is the author of “Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade”.
They spoke about the behaviour of South African smokers during the ban on the sale of cigarettes.
They also discussed the skyrocketing prices of illegal cigarettes, and the increased harm posed by them (in comparison to legal ones).
There’s a shortage of supply… creating an opportunity for all sorts of criminals to step into the void and provide a fix to this massive market…Johann Van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade
… an influx of counterfeit, substandard quality products… You see ordinary, law-abiding smokers now becoming less concerned with sticking to the lockdown rules.Johann Van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade
[Are illegal cigarettes worse than legal ones?] Yes.Johann Van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade
It stimulates organised crime… and criminalises ordinary folk…Johann Van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade
Communication with smokers… they must understand the reasons for the ban, and the relationship between the ban and Covid-19…Johann Van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110
The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.Read More
Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?
Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent
Action group Rent Strike South Africa says some landlords are taking extreme action against tenants who cannot pay their rent.Read More
Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?
Brigadier Vish Naidoo of Saps speaks to Lester Kiewet about the increase in lockdown rule-breaking under Level 4.Read More
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More