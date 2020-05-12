Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent
A local action group says it's heard reports that some landlords are taking extreme measures against tenants unable to pay their rent due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
Rent Strike South Africa claims that last month 32% of SA renters were unable to pay their full rent.
Despite the current moratorium on evictions, the group says that's not enough and is lobbying the government to call for a rent freeze and rent cancellation for the period of the pandemic.
If we can’t work, we can’t pay rent.Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa
People are stressed out...it's a matter of am I paying the rent or am I putting something on the table, and it's obvious we're going to put something on the table for our kids.Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa
What we're seeing is that landlords are demanding that people must pay their rent.Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa
We have incidents where landlords are taking out the light box, they will cut off the water.Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa
In some cases people are moving in on top of those families because they want those families out of the house.Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa
Find out more about Rent Strike South Africa here
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110
The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.Read More
Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?
Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'
All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".Read More
Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?
Brigadier Vish Naidoo of Saps speaks to Lester Kiewet about the increase in lockdown rule-breaking under Level 4.Read More
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More