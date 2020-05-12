Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent

A local action group says it's heard reports that some landlords are taking extreme measures against tenants unable to pay their rent due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Rent Strike South Africa claims that last month 32% of SA renters were unable to pay their full rent.

Despite the current moratorium on evictions, the group says that's not enough and is lobbying the government to call for a rent freeze and rent cancellation for the period of the pandemic.

If we can’t work, we can’t pay rent. Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa

People are stressed out...it's a matter of am I paying the rent or am I putting something on the table, and it's obvious we're going to put something on the table for our kids. Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa

What we're seeing is that landlords are demanding that people must pay their rent. Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa

We have incidents where landlords are taking out the light box, they will cut off the water. Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa

In some cases people are moving in on top of those families because they want those families out of the house. Kashiefa Achmat, Spokesperson - Rent Strike South Africa

