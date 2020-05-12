Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:25
A wave of bankruptcies & retrenchments coming?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Giuletta Talevi - companies editor at Financial Mail
Today at 20:48
Your Guide to Donating Blood During Coronavirus— Western Cape Blood Service explains
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 21:15
'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Cyber attacks on the up & corona virus infecting your PC?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due to uncertainties caused by Covid-19. 12 May 2020 6:38 PM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
View all Business
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties

12 May 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Pick n Pay
results
COVID-19
divideds
Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due to uncertainties caused by Covid-19.

Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend, warning that the disruptions caused by Covid-19 has disrupted trade in more profitable goods.

I just think it is prudent. We did give it a lot of consideration, I think we had pretty strong result last year in the context of the economy... therefore normally we would not have blinked twice and issued a dividend. I think in these uncertain times anybody who can guess what the liquidity situation is going to be in three to six months is clearly a better man than me. And we concluded that prudence was the better part of valour on this one.

Richard Brasher, Chief Executive Officer - Pick n Pay

We deferred it - some people used the word scrapped - we have not scrapped it we are not spending our dividend, it's sitting there. Nobody knows the ebb and flow and twists and turns around Covid-19, sadly.

Richard Brasher, Chief Executive Officer - Pick n Pay

We're not afraid of cash flow; we're just very conscious. I've seen quite a few crises in my 35 years career including the downturn in 2007. We've always deferred until clearer. We're a robust business...we pay our bills on time, we pay our suppliers on time and we pay our staff on time. The impact of Covid-19 clearly was not in the results yet because our results are to the end of February. But 27 per cent of our products are not for sale because the rules from government have denoted it to be non-essential. That is 15 to 20 per cent of the turnover in a business and therefore it will have an impact.

Richard Brasher, Chief Executive Officer - Pick n Pay
A PicknPay store. Picture: @PicknPay/Twitter

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties


12 May 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Pick n Pay
results
COVID-19
divideds

Recommended

More from Business

Smoking cigarettes skull smoke kills 123rf 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

12 May 2020 1:51 PM

All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disinfecting office covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

12 May 2020 12:23 PM

Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-label-beerjpg

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

12 May 2020 10:31 AM

Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information

12 May 2020 9:20 AM

Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield in Davos 2020

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?

11 May 2020 7:08 PM

Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial markets

Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 6:37 PM

Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first

11 May 2020 2:44 PM

Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

11 May 2020 1:45 PM

In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro nominated as new prime minister

12 May 2020 5:57 PM

Steenhuisen: Govt keeping real COVID-19 numbers a secret

12 May 2020 5:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA