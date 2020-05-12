Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse
Eric Levenstein is joint head of Werksmans Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring practice.
He is concerned that there are not enough business rescue practitioners in South Africa for all the companies filing for rescue in the wake of Covid-19.
We have a schedule of business rescue companies published by the companies commission. They say there are about 460 licenced practitioners but only 97 are registered as senior practitioners with more than ten years experience. If you look at the uptick in business rescue - and we're not expecting it to get much quieter - we are concerned that there are not enough practitioners to take on the bigger filings that are probably going to come our way in the months ahead.Dr Eric Levenstein - Werksmans Attorneys
The majority of business rescue practitioners are in fact chartered accountants or instruction specialists and we do have lawyers as well... It's something that's quite difficult. The objective of course is to publish a plan where creditors would look at and say we'll vote in favour of the plan and we won't push the company to liquidation.Dr Eric Levenstein - Werksmans Attorneys
The skills set of the practitioner is critical. The rescues are complex...and they take time and there are a lot of challenges. It's not something that anyone can take on.Dr Eric Levenstein - Werksmans Attorneys
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse
More from Business
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.Read More
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week
Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.Read More
Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties
Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due to uncertainties caused by Covid-19.Read More
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'
All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".Read More
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.Read More
PJ Powers on lockdown and money
The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.Read More
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?
Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.Read More