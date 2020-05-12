The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM
by
Tags:
Billboard
Deon Wiggett
heroes and zeros
banner
stay home banner
My only story podcast
Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Podcasts are on the rise. What are the opportunities for agencies here?

Hero of the week, according to Andy Rice, is a non-advertising hero in an advertising feature - the podcast.

And a great example, according to him, is the podcast 'My only story' by Deon Wiggett.

The podcast as a medium is rising rapidly everywhere you look. It's an advertising opportunity for brands that are brave. Our advertising industry, despite being billed as creative, open-minded and risk-taking is in fact not that at all. The industry tends to take a long time to adopt new media opportunities. When they finally do it's because the risk has been taken out of the opportunity because it's proven itself. One that's fast on its way to proving itself is the famous podcast.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The Zero award goes to the City of Cape Town in the ongoing battle with Brent Dyssell, the managing director of Independent Outdoor Media.

He is responsible for the "Stay Home" poster and an additional 25 posters across the city, but the city said the banner contravenes a by-law.

The Cape Town City council in my view has kind of backed themselves into a corner because the letter of the law says they are right and that Dyssel did not get every box ticked. But they responded I think responded insensitively.
Really the opportunity was for them to come out as the good guys, to turn a difficult situation...and become part of the whole thing.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview with Andy below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week


12 May 2020 7:43 PM
by
Tags:
Billboard
Deon Wiggett
heroes and zeros
banner
stay home banner
My only story podcast

Recommended

More from Ad Feature

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM

A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-10jpg

The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

4 February 2020 7:57 PM

Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flight-centre-the-herald-sunpng

The worst and the best advertisements this week

21 January 2020 8:00 PM

Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA