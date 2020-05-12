Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:25
A wave of bankruptcies & retrenchments coming?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Giuletta Talevi - companies editor at Financial Mail
Today at 20:48
Your Guide to Donating Blood During Coronavirus— Western Cape Blood Service explains
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 21:15
'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Cyber attacks on the up & corona virus infecting your PC?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due to uncertainties caused by Covid-19. 12 May 2020 6:38 PM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
View all Business
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault

12 May 2020 5:42 PM
by
Tags:
IPID
Ravensmead
Police Brutality
Alleged police brutality
Investigation
GroundUp
viewfinder
Daneel Knoetze
Peter Miggels
The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockdown.

Ravensmead resident Petrus Miggels died on the first day of the national Covid-19 lockdown shortly after he was allegedly assaulted by police.

Ipid had initially closed the case after an autopsy report found that Miggels died of natural causes due to a heart attack.

The police watchdog used the autopsy finding to absolve the police officers of any responsibility despite eyewitnesses who corroborated the allegations of assault.

An article published by GroundUp's investigative project Viewfinder revealed how Ipid attempted to cut corners in the case.

RELATED: Ipid closed probe into CT lockdown death, brushing off alleged police brutality

This story led to questions in Parliament and pressure for Ipid to reopen the investigation into Miggels' case.

Viewfinder's investigative journalist Daneel Knoetze says the story influenced the reopening of the probe, which he describes as a positive move towards justice.

Ipid's decision was originally to close the case because of the natural causes/heart attack finding in Miggels' death.

Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

Allegations of police assault need to be investigated. The autopsy finding doesn't necessarily absolve the police of wrongdoing.

Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

Parliament went on to question Police Minister Bheki Cele about it last week. Last Friday, Ipid announced that they had, in fact, reopened the investigation.

Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

Between 2012 and 2019, there have been 454 deaths in police custody which Ipid has attributed to 'natural causes'.

Knoetze says Miggels' case raises red flags over hundreds of death probes that Ipid has dispensed of.

This is not really just about one case. What we've identified here is how natural causes of death can be used to short circuit allegation of police misconduct and abuse.

Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

Viewfinder is a new accountability journalism project, incubated in GroundUp but intending to become its own independent publication in time.

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


12 May 2020 5:42 PM
by
Tags:
IPID
Ravensmead
Police Brutality
Alleged police brutality
Investigation
GroundUp
viewfinder
Daneel Knoetze
Peter Miggels

Recommended

More from Local

coronavirus

[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA

12 May 2020 5:22 PM

The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110

12 May 2020 4:27 PM

The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cell-prison-jail-inmatejpg

Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?

12 May 2020 4:19 PM

Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350

12 May 2020 3:35 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rentjpg

Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent

12 May 2020 2:32 PM

Action group Rent Strike South Africa says some landlords are taking extreme action against tenants who cannot pay their rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?

12 May 2020 1:07 PM

Brigadier Vish Naidoo of Saps speaks to Lester Kiewet about the increase in lockdown rule-breaking under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zizamele-ceramicsjpg

Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

12 May 2020 12:51 PM

When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom-1757255-640jpg

'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'

12 May 2020 11:51 AM

Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19

12 May 2020 10:47 AM

The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-label-beerjpg

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

12 May 2020 10:31 AM

Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro nominated as new prime minister

12 May 2020 5:57 PM

Steenhuisen: Govt keeping real COVID-19 numbers a secret

12 May 2020 5:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA