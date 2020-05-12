Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault
Ravensmead resident Petrus Miggels died on the first day of the national Covid-19 lockdown shortly after he was allegedly assaulted by police.
Ipid had initially closed the case after an autopsy report found that Miggels died of natural causes due to a heart attack.
The police watchdog used the autopsy finding to absolve the police officers of any responsibility despite eyewitnesses who corroborated the allegations of assault.
An article published by GroundUp's investigative project Viewfinder revealed how Ipid attempted to cut corners in the case.
RELATED: Ipid closed probe into CT lockdown death, brushing off alleged police brutality
This story led to questions in Parliament and pressure for Ipid to reopen the investigation into Miggels' case.
Viewfinder's investigative journalist Daneel Knoetze says the story influenced the reopening of the probe, which he describes as a positive move towards justice.
Ipid's decision was originally to close the case because of the natural causes/heart attack finding in Miggels' death.Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder
Allegations of police assault need to be investigated. The autopsy finding doesn't necessarily absolve the police of wrongdoing.Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder
Parliament went on to question Police Minister Bheki Cele about it last week. Last Friday, Ipid announced that they had, in fact, reopened the investigation.Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder
Between 2012 and 2019, there have been 454 deaths in police custody which Ipid has attributed to 'natural causes'.
Knoetze says Miggels' case raises red flags over hundreds of death probes that Ipid has dispensed of.
This is not really just about one case. What we've identified here is how natural causes of death can be used to short circuit allegation of police misconduct and abuse.Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder
Viewfinder is a new accountability journalism project, incubated in GroundUp but intending to become its own independent publication in time.
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
