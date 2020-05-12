What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
There are some good reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive.
Large companies can learn a thing or two about how to run their businesses in a crisis if they paid attention to the life of a freelancer.
This, according to Mandy Collins - journalist, author, trainer, and...solopreneur.
It's kind of important to try and make yourself indispensable so when they do decide to cut they hang on - can we really do without her or him.Mandy Collins - journalist and author
Obviously it's very hard to do and it depends on what you do but it's really about nurturing those relationships, making people's lives easier and also being creative - suggesting how you might help in a way they have not thought of before.Mandy Collins - journalist and author
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
