'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need'
Questions are being asked as to why coronavirus infections are higher in the Cape than anywhere else in South Africa.
Dr Neva Makgetla, a senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, a research organisation, takes Refilwe Moloto through research looking at possible answers.
She says the cases started escalating from 20 April and
Since then it has been increasing at 8.5% a day which means it doubles in just over a week whereas in the rest of the country it doubles in a month.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
The Western Cape comprises 15% of the population, she says.
We are not seeing the deaths, we are not seeing the hospital surges in the rest of the country.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Public health is an interface between biology and social sciences, so we need to ask both. Not just what are you doing technically but what is going on with the social structures that lead to this?Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
She says restrictions, both nationally and in the Western Cape, can only be relaxed if hotspots are found and dealt with urgently.
What's concerning in the Western Cape is that hotspots in retail chains and hospitals do not seem to have been addressed with the urgency they need - and police stations too.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Cluster testing vs random testing?
In the rest of the country, about 3% of tests come back positive, and in the Western Cape, it is 13% up from 5%.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Is this because the province is targeting better?
Well, the fact is if it were just a case of testing, you wouldn't see the same numbers in terms of hospital admissions and deaths. That's what bothers me. Have they really done the research to ensure that is the case?Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
She questions whether the province is dealing with cluster outbreaks urgently enough. There are reports of waiting for test results before quarantining those in the cluster she says.
The cost of letting them spread it to other people is even greater.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
She says the data shows screeing in the Western Cape is also much lower than the rest of the country.
Listen to the interview below:
