Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves-Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux - Owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today at 10:45
Understanding the impact of Covid-19 on young children, teens and young adults
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr. Lawrence Kleinman
Today at 11:05
Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sytse Oudkerk
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:32
The unintended consequences of the cigarette ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof John Cartwright
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need' Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies' Dr Neva Makgetla says 3% of tests come back positive in the country and 13% in W Cape. 13 May 2020 9:23 AM
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need'

13 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors Without Borders MSF
COVID-19
Covid-19 testing
Testing chemicals
Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies' Dr Neva Makgetla says 3% of tests come back positive in the country and 13% in W Cape.

Questions are being asked as to why coronavirus infections are higher in the Cape than anywhere else in South Africa.

Dr Neva Makgetla, a senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, a research organisation, takes Refilwe Moloto through research looking at possible answers.

She says the cases started escalating from 20 April and

Since then it has been increasing at 8.5% a day which means it doubles in just over a week whereas in the rest of the country it doubles in a month.

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

The Western Cape comprises 15% of the population, she says.

We are not seeing the deaths, we are not seeing the hospital surges in the rest of the country.

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

Public health is an interface between biology and social sciences, so we need to ask both. Not just what are you doing technically but what is going on with the social structures that lead to this?

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

She says restrictions, both nationally and in the Western Cape, can only be relaxed if hotspots are found and dealt with urgently.

What's concerning in the Western Cape is that hotspots in retail chains and hospitals do not seem to have been addressed with the urgency they need - and police stations too.

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

Cluster testing vs random testing?

In the rest of the country, about 3% of tests come back positive, and in the Western Cape, it is 13% up from 5%.

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

Is this because the province is targeting better?

Well, the fact is if it were just a case of testing, you wouldn't see the same numbers in terms of hospital admissions and deaths. That's what bothers me. Have they really done the research to ensure that is the case?

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

She questions whether the province is dealing with cluster outbreaks urgently enough. There are reports of waiting for test results before quarantining those in the cluster she says.

The cost of letting them spread it to other people is even greater.

Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

She says the data shows screeing in the Western Cape is also much lower than the rest of the country.

Listen to the interview below:


13 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors Without Borders MSF
COVID-19
Covid-19 testing
Testing chemicals

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Supermarket food security 123rfbusiness 123rf

Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'

13 May 2020 10:17 AM

Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 closed mask small business coronavirus 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

13 May 2020 9:08 AM

Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA

12 May 2020 5:22 PM

The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110

12 May 2020 4:27 PM

The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cell-prison-jail-inmatejpg

Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?

12 May 2020 4:19 PM

Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350

12 May 2020 3:35 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rentjpg

Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent

12 May 2020 2:32 PM

Action group Rent Strike South Africa says some landlords are taking extreme action against tenants who cannot pay their rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smoking cigarettes skull smoke kills 123rf 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

12 May 2020 1:51 PM

All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?

12 May 2020 1:07 PM

Brigadier Vish Naidoo of Saps speaks to Lester Kiewet about the increase in lockdown rule-breaking under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disinfecting office covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

12 May 2020 12:23 PM

Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

Business Lifestyle

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

Homemade school masks are OK, but SGBs can decide on colour - WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Motor industry reopens for business under level 4 of lockdown

13 May 2020 10:00 AM

African Union ready to test Madagascar's so-called coronavirus remedy

13 May 2020 9:26 AM

Denosa: COVID-19 proved govt can improve working conditions

13 May 2020 7:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA