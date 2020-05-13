Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves-Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux - Owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today at 10:45
Understanding the impact of Covid-19 on young children, teens and young adults
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr. Lawrence Kleinman
Today at 11:05
Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sytse Oudkerk
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:32
The unintended consequences of the cigarette ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof John Cartwright
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

13 May 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Small businesses
Nedbank
FNB
Standard Bank
Capitec Bank
Investec
Absa
Refilwe Moloto
small business
Mercantile Bank
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
relief
Bongiwe Kunene
loan guarantee
Banking Association South Africa
Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.

The Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now active.

Owners of distressed businesses who bank with Mercantile Bank (owned by Capitec Bank), Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Investec may now apply.

The loan guarantee scheme provides government-backed loans of R100 billion to small businesses so they can cover costs such as wages, rent, levies, suppliers, utilities, etc.

Treasury has committed to raising the guarantee to R200 billion if the scheme proves to be successful.

Only businesses with an annual turnover of less than R300 million may apply.

Small business owners should contact their banks directly with queries.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Bongiwe Kunene, the Managing Director at the Banking Association South Africa.

They spoke about the loan guarantee scheme in general and how small business owners can apply for relief.

…tax-paying businesses… if impacted by the lockdown, they can apply through their banks for this loan. It’ll be dispersed over three months. They have a further three months in which they don’t have to pay. They start repaying in the seventh month. It’s a five-year loan to help companies with liquidity problems…

Bongiwe Kunene, MD - Banking Association SA

It is for salaries and wages, but it can’t pay any dividends. You can’t pay off other loans, or bonuses…

Bongiwe Kunene, MD - Banking Association SA

Each bank decides, together with the South African Reserve Bank [Sarb], what the size of the loan is. But you can only have one loan per business.

Bongiwe Kunene, MD - Banking Association SA

It’s not designed to make a profit for the bank. The Sarb lends to the bank at the repo rate [4.25%]. The Sarb adds a 0.5% fee for administering the loan [taking the interest rate it charges banks to 4.75%] … Banks will lend at the prime rate [7.75%]. You can’t call it a profit – they must provide for the probability of loss…

Bongiwe Kunene, MD - Banking Association SA

For a detailed explanation, listen to the interview in the audio below

South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Small businesses
Nedbank
FNB
Standard Bank
Capitec Bank
Investec
Absa
Refilwe Moloto
small business
Mercantile Bank
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
relief
Bongiwe Kunene
loan guarantee
Banking Association South Africa

