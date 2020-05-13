Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'

Concerns are being raised in the Western Cape that hotspots in retail chains and hospitals do not seem to have been addressed with the urgency needed.

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has raised the alarm about dangerous working conditions for their members as we see shops and retailers become Covid-19 hotspots.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Mike Sikani, Saccawu spokesperson who explains their concerns.

He says dealing with a pandemic of this magnitude was a first in recent times and a first in declaring retail employers and workers as essential services

We are not ready for that status at all. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

Sikani says a few employers behaved responsibility with regards to worker safety.

The bulk of employers were so irresponsible. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

We were expecting employers because we have Occupational Health and Safety laws, to get in such infrastructure and extend the services they were providing as an obligation to the law as a business, to actually embrace the challenges of Covid-19. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

We were so disappointed that employers were obsessed with profit-making as opposed to saving the lives of employees who are supposed to perform duties. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

PPEs were not adequately provided. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

He says Saccawu wants the current legal provisions regarding worker safety to be ramped up.

Employers must be compelled to provide this equipment. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

He also wants the quality of masks relevant to the sector to be properly determined.

The process of discussions has begun, he says.

On Tuesday, we had a fruitful meeting with the Minister of Tade and Industries Patel. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

They are asking for a meeting with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about workers' reports that they are being subjected to sub-standard PPEs.

We want to tell him the current practice does not help the cause, in fact, it is a den of infection. Mike Sikani, Spokesperson - Saccawu

Listen to the interview below: