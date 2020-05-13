Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector

The report involved a survey of various business linked to the industry, including accommodation providers, tour operators, attractions and restaurants.

Only 4% of the businesses surveyed have the resources to survive for more than a year.

An estimated 90 000 jobs could be lost as a result of businesses closing their doors.

Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism, says this translates to half a million affected households.

The tourism industry has effectively been closed since March 26 due to the lockdown. Many local businesses have had to close since then.

If the tourism economy remains at a standstill, 8 out of 10 tourism businesses will not survive past July.

Dumniy says Cape Town Tourism and its partners are lobbying for the government to kickstart the industry with safety protocols in place.

RELATED: Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept

The small businesses didn't have enough cash to survive until the end of May. Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism

At least 83% of our businesses indicated that they wouldn't survive until the end of July if the tourism economy isn't kickstarted again. Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Tourism is in level 1 and level 2 of the adjusted recovery plan. By the time that happens, there will be no tourism. Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Listen the CEO of Cape Town Tourism: