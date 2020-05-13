[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis

Wondering if you're still able to give blood during the current coronavirus pandemic?

The answer, for most of us, is yes.

Michelle Vermeulen, head of marketing and PR for the Western Cape Blood Service joined Ismail Lagardien on CapeTalk to explain how.

She says the basic donor criteria remains the same:

Must be older than 16 and younger than 75

Must weigh 50kg or more

Must be healthy on the day of donationd

We also pre-screen for the risk of Covid. So when you come to one of our clinics that would be an immediate screening that we do before you can proceed to donate blood. Michelle Vermeulen, Head of marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

Vermeulen says strict hygiene protocols must also be adhered to:

All donors need to wear masks before coming into one of our donor centres. Michelle Vermeulen, Head of marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

All of our staff have been issued with personal alcohol-based sanitzers...face vizors have also been issued to staff in closest contact with blood donors. Michelle Vermeulen, Head of marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

Current blood stocks at the Western Cape Blood Service are sufficient but Vermuelen says it's critical for patients that that remains the case.

We are appealing to donors to make sure we can maintain blood stock levels throughout the lockdown and beyond. Michelle Vermeulen, Head of marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

Blood donation is deemed an essential service under the current lockdown regulations.

Find out how you can donate by clicking below: