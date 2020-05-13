Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
Shops may now sell a larger range of goods under Level Four lockdown regulations.
Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel published the announcement in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.
The list of items that are no longer considered contraband includes some bizarre, eyebrow-raising items.
For example, shops may now sell adult shoes – but only boots, slippers and closed-toe shoes.
Other bizarre directives include the unbanning of the sale of short sleeve t-shirts, but only if its “promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth".
Shirts, however, both long and short-sleeved, are unbanned “where displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets coats and/or knitwear".
Read: Here is the entire list of clothing and bedding you can now buy again under new Level 4 rules
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s trending stories, including this one about the expanded list of permitted products retailers may now sell.
I laughed in horror! Only shoes with closed toes… Is that what they’re spending their time on?Barbara Friedman
Trevor Manuel is right! Those regulations are silly!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
