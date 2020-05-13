'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Melinda Ferguson is desperate.
The best-selling author, publishing powerhouse, motoring journalist and Daily Maverick columnist is desperate...for a smoke.
Nevermind the fact she's spent the better part of her career writing about her journey as a recovering addict, clean from 'smack, crack and Jack', this coronavirus lockdown and tobacco ban has got her jonesing for a [tobacco] fix.
Six weeks into lockdown and she's navigating the deserted streets of Cape Town CBD trying to find a 'contact' who can sort her out with a bag - a bag of the raw organic tobacco she smokes every day.
Click below to listen as she talks to Ismail Lagardien about her latest Daily Maverick article in which she describes how she nearly joined British American Tobacco's now-abandoned court action against the tobacco ban.
When I finally got clean in 1999, cigarettes were a huge part of managing my recovery for the first five years of sobriety.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books and Columnist at Daily Maverick
I believe tobacco has been very effective in not taking me back to those dark days when I was a serious addict with a dangerous addiction to hard drugs. As a free-thinking human being, I have made a conscious choice to smoke tobacco.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books and Columnist at Daily Maverick
I felt a deep sense of betrayal and a sudden lack of faith in government, who I have been strongly supporting, before and during the lockdown. It felt like the government had said one thing, and then inexplicably broken its word.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books and Columnist at Daily Maverick
Click here for Ferguson's latest Daily Maverick article 'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'
