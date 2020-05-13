Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions
Maynier believes that home deliveries of non-essential goods should be allowed under level 4.
He says the Western Cape government has asked the national government proposing that e-commerce be opened up fully.
Maynier wrote to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel last week calling for online retailers to sell all goods.
The MEC says there is no rational explanation for why certain goods cannot be sold.
So long as there are trading procedures in place, Maynier argues that e-commerce is the safest option.
He and and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde recently visited the Takealot distribution centre in Montague Gardens, Cape Town where they observed the safety measures implemented at each stage of the e-commerce packing process.
Our visit to @TAKEALOT today reinforced that the e-commerce sector is one of the safest retail options to #StopTheSpread of Covid-19.— David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) May 11, 2020
We see no reason why this sector shouldn't be allowed to open up fully, and I urge Min. Ebrahim Patel to consider this 👉https://t.co/7LAfRAbnAR pic.twitter.com/h8HN11HNvX
The MEC says he is still trying to wrap his head around the odd clothing regulations announced Patel on Tuesday.
Why prohibit the sale of certain goods? Why not let the consumers decide?David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
We [the Western Cape governemnt] think that we should open up e-commerce.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
When we visited the Takealot distribution centre, there were shelves and shelves of goods - fridges, microwaves, exercise equipment - where there was a demand, but they were prohibited from selling. It makes absolutely no sense at all.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
We made a submission to national government to open up e-commerce.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Closing down e-commerce also closes down a large number of small businesses across South Africa.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Listen to MEC David Maynier on Today with Kieno Kammies:
