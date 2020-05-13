[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
One of the United States' leading experts and a national leader in children’s health admits the medical fraternity is 'still learning' about the true impact of Covid-19 on children and young people.
Rutgers University's Dr. Lawrence Kleinman joined Kieno Kammies to explain how the virus is presenting in children and how that differs from what doctors first understood of the disease.
Some will become very sick, some will be asymptomatic...we are still learning about this illness.Dr Lawrence Kleinman, chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division - Rutgers University
We are seeing increased numbers of children with this inflammatory illness...Dr Lawrence Kleinman, chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division - Rutgers University
What we know today is far less than we are going to know in a few weeks.Dr Lawrence Kleinman, chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division - Rutgers University
Kleinman says any decision about reopening schools should be made very cautiously.
I would also want to be doing an extreme form of surveillance and practicing social distancing...masking, surface cleaning.Dr Lawrence Kleinman, chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division - Rutgers University
I would be very cautious before making such a decision.Dr Lawrence Kleinman, chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division - Rutgers University
Listen to the full interview below:
