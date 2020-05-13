Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

There has been a possible breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment that seems to significantly improve recovery rates.

Medication to treat blood clotting saves lives, according to Sytse Oudkerk, an Intervention Radiologist at the Dutch Cancer Institute.

It’s not only a pulmonary infection but also a clotting disorder… [If blood clotting is low] you will survive Covid-19… [if clotting is high] you need to treat it with anti-clotting medication. If you don’t, you’ll die. It’s as simple as that… Covid-19 makes your blood thicker… Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute

Kieno Kammies interviewed Oudkerk about this possible breakthrough.

He asked Professor Keerton Dheda (Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur) to comment.

We need to take a couple of steps back… We don’t know if we need to anti-coagulate everyone… I have not seen a study showing that this intervention will make a difference. Is this an effect, or is it really a cause? Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur

The thrombosis starts very, very early… The WHO says that in every Covid-19 patient you should use a prophylactic dose… Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute

It’s reasonable to admit a prophylactic dose [of blood thinners] … Bleeding is the downside… There have been a couple of cases where people have died from bleeding, not Covid-19. So, there are risks involved… Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur

The Holy Grail is to find an anti-viral treatment… One really needs to target the virus… Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur

If your patient has Covid-19; at this moment there’s nothing else than anti-clogging medication. I think you should take it seriously. We’ve done it in the Netherlands… there’s a mortality drop by 50% if you use anti-clogging drugs… I don’t think you should ignore it! Otherwise, people will die around you when you do nothing… Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute

Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.