Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
There has been a possible breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment that seems to significantly improve recovery rates.
Medication to treat blood clotting saves lives, according to Sytse Oudkerk, an Intervention Radiologist at the Dutch Cancer Institute.
It’s not only a pulmonary infection but also a clotting disorder… [If blood clotting is low] you will survive Covid-19… [if clotting is high] you need to treat it with anti-clotting medication. If you don’t, you’ll die. It’s as simple as that… Covid-19 makes your blood thicker…Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute
Kieno Kammies interviewed Oudkerk about this possible breakthrough.
He asked Professor Keerton Dheda (Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur) to comment.
We need to take a couple of steps back… We don’t know if we need to anti-coagulate everyone… I have not seen a study showing that this intervention will make a difference. Is this an effect, or is it really a cause?Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur
The thrombosis starts very, very early… The WHO says that in every Covid-19 patient you should use a prophylactic dose…Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute
It’s reasonable to admit a prophylactic dose [of blood thinners] … Bleeding is the downside… There have been a couple of cases where people have died from bleeding, not Covid-19. So, there are risks involved…Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur
The Holy Grail is to find an anti-viral treatment… One really needs to target the virus…Professor Keerton Dheda, Head of Pulmonology - UCT, Groote Schuur
If your patient has Covid-19; at this moment there’s nothing else than anti-clogging medication. I think you should take it seriously. We’ve done it in the Netherlands… there’s a mortality drop by 50% if you use anti-clogging drugs… I don’t think you should ignore it! Otherwise, people will die around you when you do nothing…Sytse Oudkerk, Intervention Radiologist - Dutch Cancer Institute
Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.Read More
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.Read More
[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis
Thanks to the continued donations of blood during lockdown blood stocks in the province are sufficient says the WC Blood Service.Read More
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth".Read More
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'
Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.Read More
'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need'
Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies' Dr Neva Makgetla says 3% of tests come back positive in the country and 13% in W Cape.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open
Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.Read More
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA
The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more...Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110
The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.Read More