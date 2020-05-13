Buy a voucher for this Still Bay hair salon, and you could win a weekend getaway
If you buy a voucher for a beauty treatment, you could stand a chance to win a weekend away at the Helderberg Guesthouse in Gordon's Bay.
Roux has been a freelance hairstylist and make-up artist for more than two decades, specialising in TV productions and bridal looks.
He says his vouchers can be redeemed in exchange for hair treatments or hair products, with added value. Click here to buy a voucher.
I've been in the trade for 26 years. I do a lot of television and bridal. Most of all, I enjoy working in the salon, one-on-one.Paul Roux, Owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur
I have a huge passion for what I do.Paul Roux, Owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur
We are not earning at the moment. We have dependants, two people that work for us in the salon as well.Paul Roux, Owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Paul Roux Coiffeur keep operating:
