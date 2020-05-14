Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight
There are concerns that the stigmatization of those infected with Covid-19 may prevent people from seeking appropriate medical care.
On Tuesday Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the fight against the stigmatisation of those infected is just as important as the fight against the virus itself.
Speaking to Lester Kiewiet SA Drug Policy's Julie MacDonnell says fear and anxiety due to increased cases are leading to stigmatization.
The risk of the stigmatising is that then the people that could potentially be COVID-positive are not willing to disclose their status. They don't want to go for testing because they know that there will then be the contact tracing, they are concerned about how they will be looked at by their community.Julie MacDonnell, Operations Manager - SA Drug Policy
We're also seeing a lot of blaming coming out...Julie MacDonnell, Operations Manager - SA Drug Policy
So do you have any rights as a citizen to know if your neighbor has tested positive for the virus?
Any person is entitled to confidentiality. But what we are hoping is that anyone who tests positive isn't going to feel ashamed of their situation and they will come forward.Julie MacDonnell, Operations Manager - SA Drug Policy
Listen to the full interview below:
Coronavirus Hotline Number: 0800 029 999 Send HI to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp.
