CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Small One Photography brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

I do lifestyle and wedding photography for families in Cape Town... I'm not able to access my clients at the moment. Kelly Jacobs, Owner - Small One Photography

I have been offering small businesses content creation services for any media that they need at the moment; product photography, headshots. That's what I've been doing to keep afloat at this time. Kelly Jacobs, Owner - Small One Photography

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

