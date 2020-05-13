CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on... 13 May 2020 3:27 PM
[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a restless nation Bookmark this article – we’ll carry President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address right here when it happens. 13 May 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown. 13 May 2020 3:06 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations. 13 May 2020 3:07 PM
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout? That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 13 May 2020 2:24 PM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection' Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff. 13 May 2020 10:17 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

13 May 2020 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
Lockdown
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Small One Photography
Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Small One Photography brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

I do lifestyle and wedding photography for families in Cape Town... I'm not able to access my clients at the moment.

Kelly Jacobs, Owner - Small One Photography

I have been offering small businesses content creation services for any media that they need at the moment; product photography, headshots. That's what I've been doing to keep afloat at this time.

Kelly Jacobs, Owner - Small One Photography

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:


13 May 2020 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
Lockdown
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Small One Photography

Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

earthly-toothpaste-bitspng

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM

Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corks-cork-shoesjpg

'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'

6 May 2020 10:46 AM

Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lion-1jpg

'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM

Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shrew-shopping-croppng

'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'

4 May 2020 10:50 AM

Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Admin tasks business 123rf

Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond

24 April 2020 11:48 AM

Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production

23 April 2020 11:17 AM

CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a restless nation

Local

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

World Opinion Lifestyle

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to address SA on Wednesday evening

13 May 2020 3:00 PM

EC police commissioner Ntshinga tests positive for COVID-19

13 May 2020 2:44 PM

Extended lockdown could see municipalities lose R14bn in revenue, warns Salga

13 May 2020 2:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA