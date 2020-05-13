Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown

13 May 2020 3:06 PM
by
Tags:
Foreign nationals
Foreigners
COVID-19
Radisson Blue Hotel
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.

You'd be surprised how many foreign nationals are still stuck in the country in various places sats Radisson Blue hotel general manager Clinton Thom.

Thom's Waterfront hotel is one selected by the Department of Tourism to house a consolidated group of foreign nationals who've so far been unable to return home since the start of lockdown.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about keeping a 177-room hotel open during lockdown.

We received quite a number of guests from other properties.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

Currently, there are only 14 guests at the hotel, at the start of lockdown there were around 80.

Thom says it's simply not possible for the hotel to run as normal during this time.

The guests have been very understanding in the way we've had to scale down our operation.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

There are no more buffets, we're not allowed to do hot food...dinner isn't in the restaurant, we do room service.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

So what does it cost to stay in the hotel, given that the services on offer are dramatically scaled back?

We're charging anything up to a 75% discount on what we would normally charge.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

Thom says they're able to keep the hotel going thanks to a small complement of staff who have temporarily moved into the hotel.

We don't want to be bringing staff into the hotel every single day and increasing the risk of infection.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

He says the staff come from various departments in the hotel:

Some from housekeeping, some from food and beverage...but really everybody is there to assist, put on many hats and keep the guests happy.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

And the very unique circumstances have created a very special relationship between the staff and guests says Thom.

There's solidarity from both sides. For Easter the guests bought staff Easter eggs - the guests and the staff have bingo evenings - obviously with social distancing.

Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront

Click below to find out more about life in lockdown for guests at the Radisson Blue:


