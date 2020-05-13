[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown
You'd be surprised how many foreign nationals are still stuck in the country in various places sats Radisson Blue hotel general manager Clinton Thom.
Thom's Waterfront hotel is one selected by the Department of Tourism to house a consolidated group of foreign nationals who've so far been unable to return home since the start of lockdown.
He spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about keeping a 177-room hotel open during lockdown.
We received quite a number of guests from other properties.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
Currently, there are only 14 guests at the hotel, at the start of lockdown there were around 80.
Thom says it's simply not possible for the hotel to run as normal during this time.
The guests have been very understanding in the way we've had to scale down our operation.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
There are no more buffets, we're not allowed to do hot food...dinner isn't in the restaurant, we do room service.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
So what does it cost to stay in the hotel, given that the services on offer are dramatically scaled back?
We're charging anything up to a 75% discount on what we would normally charge.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
Thom says they're able to keep the hotel going thanks to a small complement of staff who have temporarily moved into the hotel.
We don't want to be bringing staff into the hotel every single day and increasing the risk of infection.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
He says the staff come from various departments in the hotel:
Some from housekeeping, some from food and beverage...but really everybody is there to assist, put on many hats and keep the guests happy.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
And the very unique circumstances have created a very special relationship between the staff and guests says Thom.
There's solidarity from both sides. For Easter the guests bought staff Easter eggs - the guests and the staff have bingo evenings - obviously with social distancing.Clinton Thom, General Manager - Radisson Blu Waterfront
Click below to find out more about life in lockdown for guests at the Radisson Blue:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a restless nation
Bookmark this article – we’ll carry President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address right here when it happens.Read More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.Read More
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.Read More
[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis
Thanks to the continued donations of blood during lockdown blood stocks in the province are sufficient says the WC Blood Service.Read More
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth".Read More
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'
Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.Read More
'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need'
Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies' Dr Neva Makgetla says 3% of tests come back positive in the country and 13% in W Cape.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open
Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.Read More