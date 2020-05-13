Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
Parliament is still doing its work, albeit remotely.
On Wednesday at 6:00 pm, the SABC will present its corporate plan to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.
It’s going to be tense – the SABC is experiencing cashflow problems, made worse by the drop in advertising revenue as the lockdown-induced economic depression takes hold.
Even before the crisis, the government has guaranteed a bailout of R2 billion.
The SABC says it hasn’t requested additional funding over-and-above that.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.
That [request for an additional bailout] will definitely come up this evening… The public broadcaster received the last bit of its R3.2 billion bailout at the end of March…Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
They were recently ranked as the number one news broadcaster in the country…Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
The State Security Agency is coming up with a special app… that will be used by all government departments, besides the mainstream platforms [e.g. Zoom and Microsoft Teams] … There’s also talk of a full-on sitting of all 400 members of the National Assembly which will be done virtually…Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
