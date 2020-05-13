Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?

Parliament is still doing its work, albeit remotely.

On Wednesday at 6:00 pm, the SABC will present its corporate plan to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

It’s going to be tense – the SABC is experiencing cashflow problems, made worse by the drop in advertising revenue as the lockdown-induced economic depression takes hold.

Even before the crisis, the government has guaranteed a bailout of R2 billion.

The SABC says it hasn’t requested additional funding over-and-above that.

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

That [request for an additional bailout] will definitely come up this evening… The public broadcaster received the last bit of its R3.2 billion bailout at the end of March… Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

They were recently ranked as the number one news broadcaster in the country… Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

The State Security Agency is coming up with a special app… that will be used by all government departments, besides the mainstream platforms [e.g. Zoom and Microsoft Teams] … There’s also talk of a full-on sitting of all 400 members of the National Assembly which will be done virtually… Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

