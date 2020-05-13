Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions
It's been almost three weeks since Ramaphosa's last televised address on Thursday 23 April. He'll address the nation tonight at 8:30pm.
In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will discuss South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the risk-adjusted strategy.
There have been a number of calls for Ramaphosa to address the nation, with many hoping for him to announce a move to lockdown level 3.
Among those who have been calling for the president to speak to the nation are DA leader John Steenhuisen and broadcaster Gareth Cliff, who recently penned a controversial open letter to Ramaphosa.
It is unthinkable that any country in this perilous situation should go for almost 3 weeks without a sign of its leader.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 12, 2020
The vacuum left by President Ramaphosa has been filled by the petty authoritarianism of the worst of his ministers.
The President must address the nation. https://t.co/WULrWig4ff
Cyril Ramaphosa must address the nation,its now time for him to put us on level 3.The number of infections are low except for western cape.We cannot be held Ransome by one province.— Siphelele Mpohlo (@Siphelelempohlo) May 12, 2020
Part of me wonders whether #Ramaphosa doesn't want to address the nation because there's nothing he can say that can't just be vetoed by the National Command Council days later. And when asked why they're fine with answering "because."— Eduard de Kock (@Eduarddk) May 12, 2020
It's time President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South Africans again. His broadcasts allow for everyone to get a concise update. Not everyone is as invested as us on Twitter to follow the minutiae of ministerial briefings. We should be getting an address every 2 weeks. #LockdownSA— Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) May 10, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa must please do another television address because there is now too much uncertainty and tension. There are also people who don't care about the lockdown or the levels.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) May 11, 2020
We need to know the plan please 🙏🏽
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an enormous task, burdens of the office he chose. Many errors have been made for which he is rightly held responsible. His enemies relish his failures while the nation is gripped by fear and doubt. His next national address will be a pivotal event.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2020
