Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie: No Contact Comedy show!
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 3:07 PM
Tags:
Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Extended lockdown regulations
Level 4 lockdown
level 4
address the nation
addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations.

It's been almost three weeks since Ramaphosa's last televised address on Thursday 23 April. He'll address the nation tonight at 8:30pm.

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will discuss South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the risk-adjusted strategy.

There have been a number of calls for Ramaphosa to address the nation, with many hoping for him to announce a move to lockdown level 3.

Among those who have been calling for the president to speak to the nation are DA leader John Steenhuisen and broadcaster Gareth Cliff, who recently penned a controversial open letter to Ramaphosa.


Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Extended lockdown regulations
Level 4 lockdown
level 4
address the nation
addresses the nation

