[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address an increasingly restless nation at 8:30 pm (Wednesday, 13 May).
He’ll speak about our country’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
The address follows several meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council amid growing calls to loosen the lockdown to save, possibly, millions of jobs.
Also, read: Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
TO : ALL MEDIA/NEWS EDITORS— Khusela Diko🇿🇦 (@KhuselaS) May 13, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 this evening, Wednesday 13 May 2020, on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the #CoronavirusInSA through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy pic.twitter.com/xvbklyy1ar
We’ll carry the President’s address live when it happens, right below this sentence:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.Read More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.Read More
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.Read More
[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis
Thanks to the continued donations of blood during lockdown blood stocks in the province are sufficient says the WC Blood Service.Read More
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth".Read More
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'
Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.Read More
'W Cape hotspots not being treated with the urgency they need'
Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies' Dr Neva Makgetla says 3% of tests come back positive in the country and 13% in W Cape.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open
Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More