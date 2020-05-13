[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a restless nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address an increasingly restless nation at 8:30 pm (Wednesday, 13 May).

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation. Picture: GCIS

He’ll speak about our country’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

The address follows several meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council amid growing calls to loosen the lockdown to save, possibly, millions of jobs.

