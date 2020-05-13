[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:25
President to address nation - TAKING SPEECH LIVE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Post-speech analysis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
Today at 21:31
Post speech reax - Economist responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 21:45
Replay: How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
[PICS] More suspected smugglers bust with illicit cigarettes across Western Cape Police busted a man transporting illicit cigarettes worth R200,000. The cigarette cartons had been concealed under pineapples in h... 13 May 2020 7:33 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117 The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117. 13 May 2020 6:41 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations. 13 May 2020 3:07 PM
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout? That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 13 May 2020 2:24 PM
View all Politics
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
level 3
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south aftica
covid-19 in south africa
level 4
National Coronavirus Command Council
risk-adjusted
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address right here as it happens.

President Ramaphosa is to speak about ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation. Picture: GCIS

President Ramaphosa is to speak about ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

The address follows several meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council amid growing calls to loosen the lockdown to save, possibly, millions of jobs.

Also, read: Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Here is the President’s address live when it happens, right below this sentence:


13 May 2020 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
level 3
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south aftica
covid-19 in south africa
level 4
National Coronavirus Command Council
risk-adjusted

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117

13 May 2020 6:41 PM

The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital

13 May 2020 5:22 PM

Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radiosjpg

[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown

13 May 2020 3:06 PM

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Broken television TV sabc 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?

13 May 2020 2:24 PM

That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus treatment vaccine breakthrough 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

13 May 2020 12:46 PM

Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-diversity-multiracial-friendships-kids-smiling-school-creche-class123rf

[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?

13 May 2020 12:31 PM

A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

meljpg

'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'

13 May 2020 11:12 AM

Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood-donation-tubesjpg

[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis

13 May 2020 10:27 AM

Thanks to the continued donations of blood during lockdown blood stocks in the province are sufficient says the WC Blood Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking boots open-toe sandals 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

13 May 2020 10:27 AM

You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket food security 123rfbusiness 123rf

Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'

13 May 2020 10:17 AM

Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350

12 May 2020 3:35 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

29 April 2020 6:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM

Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

World Opinion Lifestyle

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mauritius says battle 'won' as all virus patients discharged

13 May 2020 8:19 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA on COVID-19 measures

13 May 2020 8:15 PM

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA