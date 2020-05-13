President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech - what can be expected?
The nation is once again waiting with bated breath for the President's address tonight.
Are we in a position to move to stage 3 of the lockdown?
On the line to The Money Show are Lumkile Mondi, from the University of the Witwatersrand - and Dr Adrian Saville, CEO at Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at GIBS.
I expect him to say we're moving to stage 3, and maybe stage 2 by the end of August. Many of them (my students) are ready to work with this stage to ensure they put all the risk management processes in place - and really looking at getting back to how it used to be. People are ready to implement and get back to business. The economy is not ticking and it is not going to, unless we open up today.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science - Wits
This is what's known as nudge theory - the nudge unit was set up to prod people in certain directions and discourage them from doing other things. There are places where we could fairly easily put in incentives and you would get the economy back into behaviour that you wanted and have in consequence employment, tax revenue etc. The problem with nudge units and incentives is that they can be gamed. Regulations run the risk of contorting the economy - a dysfunctional economic structure - high rate of tax evasion, a big cash economy that runs parallel to the formal economy... Putting incentives in place might get you some near-term response that go in the direction that you want - my bigger worry is the entire machine is broken. And instead of stepping away we have stepped further in and trying to fine-tune a machine that is firing on wrong cylinders.Dr Adrian Saville - economist
Listen to the entire discussion below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech - what can be expected?
More from Business
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment
Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings.Read More
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19
Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?Read More
Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet
Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.Read More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions
Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense.Read More
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector
Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry.Read More
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown
You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth".Read More
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection'
Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open
Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply.Read More
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.Read More