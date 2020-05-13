Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet

Car sales and emergency repairs can now resume, the Trade and Industry Department announced on Tuesday.

The motoring industry will be opened in three phases according to the rules gazetted by the department.

Car dealers are now allowed to sell both new and used cars, but it appears that motor licensing offices are still closed, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Car repair shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as auto electricians, tyre fitment and windscreen replacement centres, motor body repairers, parts distribution centres, car testing centres, and weighbridges.

Under the current phase (phase one), the following rules apply:

Car sales

only 30% of staff in dealerships

most sales must be done remotely

test drives by appointment

all new cars to be delivered to buyer’s homes, fully sanitised

no car deliveries across provinces

cars for sale can only be transported from port to dealership and between dealerships in the same province

Repairs

Emergency repairs can be carried out on all vehicles

No cosmetic repairs allowed, only repairs for safety or roadworthiness and routine servicing

Cars overdue for a service can be repaired

New and used car sales can resume from today along with maintenance and repair. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

No cosmetic repairs, no scratch and dent repairs, no walk-ins to the dealership, either on the service side or the sales side. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie says there is very little clarity around licensing departments and whether they are operating.

