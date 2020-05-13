Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet
Car sales and emergency repairs can now resume, the Trade and Industry Department announced on Tuesday.
The motoring industry will be opened in three phases according to the rules gazetted by the department.
Car dealers are now allowed to sell both new and used cars, but it appears that motor licensing offices are still closed, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Car repair shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as auto electricians, tyre fitment and windscreen replacement centres, motor body repairers, parts distribution centres, car testing centres, and weighbridges.
Under the current phase (phase one), the following rules apply:
Car sales
- only 30% of staff in dealerships
- most sales must be done remotely
- test drives by appointment
- all new cars to be delivered to buyer’s homes, fully sanitised
- no car deliveries across provinces
- cars for sale can only be transported from port to dealership and between dealerships in the same province
Repairs
- Emergency repairs can be carried out on all vehicles
- No cosmetic repairs allowed, only repairs for safety or roadworthiness and routine servicing
- Cars overdue for a service can be repaired
New and used car sales can resume from today along with maintenance and repair.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
No cosmetic repairs, no scratch and dent repairs, no walk-ins to the dealership, either on the service side or the sales side.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
AutoTrader CEO George Mienie says there is very little clarity around licensing departments and whether they are operating.
Listen to the advice and open line on ConsumerTalk for more:
Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.
Got a consumer case you need help resolving?
Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected
It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.Read More
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)?
You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.zaRead More
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities
Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering.Read More
Here's what South African banks are offering when it comes to credit insurance
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has compiled some information regarding credit insurance policies offered by various banks.Read More
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?
Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.Read More
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?
This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.Read More
Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.Read More
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.Read More
Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight
Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More