Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 20:25
President to address nation - TAKING SPEECH LIVE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Post-speech analysis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
Today at 21:31
Post speech reax - Economist responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 21:45
Replay: How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet

13 May 2020 5:17 PM
by
Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

Car sales and emergency repairs can now resume, the Trade and Industry Department announced on Tuesday.

The motoring industry will be opened in three phases according to the rules gazetted by the department.

Car dealers are now allowed to sell both new and used cars, but it appears that motor licensing offices are still closed, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Car repair shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as auto electricians, tyre fitment and windscreen replacement centres, motor body repairers, parts distribution centres, car testing centres, and weighbridges.

Under the current phase (phase one), the following rules apply:

Car sales

  • only 30% of staff in dealerships
  • most sales must be done remotely
  • test drives by appointment
  • all new cars to be delivered to buyer’s homes, fully sanitised
  • no car deliveries across provinces
  • cars for sale can only be transported from port to dealership and between dealerships in the same province

Repairs

  • Emergency repairs can be carried out on all vehicles
  • No cosmetic repairs allowed, only repairs for safety or roadworthiness and routine servicing
  • Cars overdue for a service can be repaired

New and used car sales can resume from today along with maintenance and repair.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

No cosmetic repairs, no scratch and dent repairs, no walk-ins to the dealership, either on the service side or the sales side.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie says there is very little clarity around licensing departments and whether they are operating.

Listen to the advice and open line on ConsumerTalk for more:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

