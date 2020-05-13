Streaming issues? Report here
Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital

13 May 2020 5:22 PM
by
Tags:
Groote Schuur
Hospital
COVID-19
masks
cloth masks
Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks.

Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town is appealing for help in securing tens of thousands of cloth masks for patients to the Observatory-based healthcare facility.

Chair of the Groote Schuur Hospital Board Dr Zameer Brey explained to CapeTalk's John Maytham why they need so many.

You can listen to the full interview below:

It's a sad situation, but many of our patients who come to the hospital don't have their own masks.

Dr Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

Brey says their appeal to the public is two-fold:

We are appealing for between 50 000 -100 000 masks over this period, that is the estimated number of patients we will be seeing...and obviously some surge during the peak of the epidemic...

Dr Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

And so we are asking for funds to be able to do that, around R1-million

Dr Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

What we also want to do...is to stimulate home businesses...to produce these masks at a really good scale...we will likely get some co-funding also.

Dr Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

Brey says the hospital would also welcome the donation of masks from members of the public.

He adds that healthcare workers at the hospital facility are sufficiently protected thanks to a donation last week from Medical Plant Africa and a R2-million order for medical masks placed by the Department of Health.

The province has done a great job in terms of trying to secure PPE to ensure staff is protected.

Dr Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

If you are able to assist with the donation of masks please email: Alaric.jacobs@westerncape.gov.za

Listen to the full interview below:


