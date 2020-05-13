Professor says 'distorted' death rate and 'emotional numbers' linked to Covid-19

Some researchers have predicted that there could be over 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in the next three months, with a death rate of 7% in the country.

Professor John Gear says the predicted fatality rate is highly distorted because South Africa's health authorities are not testing enough.

In a Daily Maverick opinion piece co-authored by Gear, he argues that the lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified.

He says that the Covid-19 panic and government overreach is destroying the economy, creating a far greater risk on lives than the virus itself.

The professor adds that South African has dealt with equally devasting infectious diseases, such as HIV/Aids and TB, without shutting down the economy.

We talk about a fatality rate of 7%. It's probably a decimal point of 1%. The true fatality rate. Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

We're only testing those who are most ill. We get a completely distorted vision of what the true death rate is. It's those kinds of emotional numbers that are worrying. Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

It's not that we are killing off the young and the healthy. Those who are in the twilight of their lives are having that twilight accelerated. Of course, there are going to be tragic exceptions. Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

Catastrophic events do occur. We tend to lose perspective on those occasions. Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

The concept that these various levels are serving is flawed in terms of what the data is telling us. Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: