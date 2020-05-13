Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 20:25
President to address nation - TAKING SPEECH LIVE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Post-speech analysis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
Today at 21:31
Post speech reax - Economist responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 21:45
Replay: How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Professor says 'distorted' death rate and 'emotional numbers' linked to Covid-19

13 May 2020 5:58 PM
by
Tags:
Data
Lockdown
COVID-19
Covid-19 deaths
covid-19 death rate
Professor John Gear
A former public health professor says he's concerned that distorted data is being used to justify the continued lockdown in SA.

Some researchers have predicted that there could be over 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in the next three months, with a death rate of 7% in the country.

Professor John Gear says the predicted fatality rate is highly distorted because South Africa's health authorities are not testing enough.

In a Daily Maverick opinion piece co-authored by Gear, he argues that the lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified.

RELATED: 'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'

He says that the Covid-19 panic and government overreach is destroying the economy, creating a far greater risk on lives than the virus itself.

The professor adds that South African has dealt with equally devasting infectious diseases, such as HIV/Aids and TB, without shutting down the economy.

We talk about a fatality rate of 7%. It's probably a decimal point of 1%. The true fatality rate.

Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

We're only testing those who are most ill. We get a completely distorted vision of what the true death rate is. It's those kinds of emotional numbers that are worrying.

Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

It's not that we are killing off the young and the healthy. Those who are in the twilight of their lives are having that twilight accelerated. Of course, there are going to be tragic exceptions.

Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

Catastrophic events do occur. We tend to lose perspective on those occasions.

Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

The concept that these various levels are serving is flawed in terms of what the data is telling us.

Professor John Gear, Former Head of Public Health - Wits University

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
