[PICS] More suspected smugglers bust with illicit cigarettes across Western Cape
On Tuesday morning, police arrested a suspected smuggler with eight boxes filled with 50 cartons of cigarettes under a load of pineapples in a Ford bakkie.
The cigarettes, with an estimated value of R200,000, were destined for distribution in George.
The suspect, who was travelling from Graham's Town, was stopped by police at a roadblock at Tsitsikamma Toll Gate after the driver appeared to be anxious.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on the spot and the illicit cigarettes were confiscated.
He'll appear in the Plettenberg Magistrates’ Court at a later date.
In a separate operation, police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was in possession of illicit cigarettes valued at R122,000.
Officers had received a tip-off that cigarettes were being smuggled from Polokwane to the Western Cape with a final destination in Grassy Park.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.
The sale of cigarettes remains prohibited during level 4 lockdown, which has led to smuggling and the black-market trade of illicit products
These are the two most recent cigarette busts in the Western Cape.
Last week, police confiscated illicit cigarettes worth R5000 in Ladismith along the Garden Route.
