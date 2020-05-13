Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:25
President to address nation - TAKING SPEECH LIVE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Post-speech analysis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
Today at 21:31
Post speech reax - Economist responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 21:45
Replay: How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine

13 May 2020 7:59 PM
by
Tags:
ENCA
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
self-quarantine
COVID-19
Premier Alan Winde
close contact
Lungile Tom
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom.

The premier conducted a one-on-one interview last Thursday with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, whose death from Covid-19 was announced on Wednesday.

Winde says he will be in self-quarantine for seven days because a week has almost already passed since his interaction with Tom.

The premier says he has not yet experienced any symptoms associated with Covid-19.

Winde interacted with Tom at a press conference hosted by the Western Cape government last week.

He says most of the attendees at the digicon have been deemed casual contacts and not close contacts.

eNCA contacted us this morning to alert us to the fact that Lungile had been the camera operator during last Thursday's digicon event.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Because I had a one-on-one interview with Lungile after the press conference, being in close range for some time, I am deemed a close contact and will now self-quarantine.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It has been nearly seven days since our contact, and I will, therefore, go into self-quarantine for another seven days. Members of the public should be reassured that I have not experienced any symptoms associated with Covid-19, but if I do, I will have a test performed straight away.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape Government says screenings will be arranged for its staff members who were in the room at the digicon last week. The province will also arrange Covid-19 testing, should any of them need it.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted to reschedule his visit to the province on Friday.


