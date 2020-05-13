Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine
The premier conducted a one-on-one interview last Thursday with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, whose death from Covid-19 was announced on Wednesday.
The #eNCA family is saddened by the loss of one of our cameraman, Lungile Tom, our colleague and friend based in Cape Town. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, May 10, with #Covid19 related symptoms. he sadly passed away this morning. #RIPLungileTom pic.twitter.com/YRO28XVcDH— eNCA (@eNCA) May 13, 2020
Winde says he will be in self-quarantine for seven days because a week has almost already passed since his interaction with Tom.
The premier says he has not yet experienced any symptoms associated with Covid-19.
Winde interacted with Tom at a press conference hosted by the Western Cape government last week.
He says most of the attendees at the digicon have been deemed casual contacts and not close contacts.
eNCA contacted us this morning to alert us to the fact that Lungile had been the camera operator during last Thursday's digicon event.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Because I had a one-on-one interview with Lungile after the press conference, being in close range for some time, I am deemed a close contact and will now self-quarantine.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It has been nearly seven days since our contact, and I will, therefore, go into self-quarantine for another seven days. Members of the public should be reassured that I have not experienced any symptoms associated with Covid-19, but if I do, I will have a test performed straight away.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The Western Cape Government says screenings will be arranged for its staff members who were in the room at the digicon last week. The province will also arrange Covid-19 testing, should any of them need it.
At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted to reschedule his visit to the province on Friday.
