Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF
A global shortage of the chemicals needed to test for the coronavirus is curtailing South Africa’s testing capacity
This relates to patents held by pharmaceutical companies preventing South Africa from manufacturing its own.
Access Campaign Advocacy Officer at Médecins Sans Frontières(MSF), Candice Sehoma, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the shortage of chemicals needed to produce coronavirus testing kits.
Can governments override these patents in special circumstances?
Sehoma says for ten years MSF in colation with 40 other organisations has been advocating for South Africa's patent laws to be changed to enable affordable access for medicine, and has made some provisions to safeguard public health.
One of those provisions pertains to compulsory licencing which she says is especially critical when it relates to a situation such as Covid-19 treatment,
We see shortages of medicine, testing tools - so compulsory licence is an important health safeguard enables governments to override patents to allow for the local production of medicine and diagnostics.Candice Sehoma, Access Campaign Advocacy Officer - MSF
She says there are standard procedures and mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses though this has beot been used to date.
In South Africa, we haven't really used the compulsory licence because we don't have any mechanisms at the moment to allow for such, hence we have been advocating all these years for that.Candice Sehoma, Access Campaign Advocacy Officer - MSF
She says various countries such as Israel and Chile have used these mechanisms to ensure that there is sufficient local supply available to treat people.
Sehoma says it is not too late for South Africa to do this and the mechanisms are in place but they are waiting for government to help foot the bill.
It is a process that can be fast-tracked...because we don't have enough global supply.Candice Sehoma, Access Campaign Advocacy Officer - MSF
There have to be mechanisms put in place to enable local production and South Africa does have some capacity to do so.Candice Sehoma, Access Campaign Advocacy Officer - MSF
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion
Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117
The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.Read More
Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital
Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.Read More
[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.Read More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.Read More
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.Read More
[LISTEN] Here's how you can still donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis
Thanks to the continued donations of blood during lockdown blood stocks in the province are sufficient says the WC Blood Service.Read More