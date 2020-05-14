Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion

Refilwe Moloto talks to Salga's Chief officer Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth Khomotso Letsatsi about the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown's on the many already cash-strapped municipalities across South Africa.

During a briefing to parliament’s select committee on appropriations on the 2020/21 Division of Revenue Bill Letsatsi reported that the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown will cost jobs leaving ratepayers unable to pay their municipal bills.

She told Parliament they fear as much as a 5 % payment rate reduction which could cost local governments about R14billion.

Letsatsi says the strain on South Africans to pay for basic services has worsened due to lockdown and the strain on municipalities is enormous.

The outlook does not look good...The biggest risk is the revenue drop. Khomotso Letsatsi, Chief officer : Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth - Salga

She says this was presented to the parliamentary committee on Wednesday, in particular concerns regarding the metropolitan areas.

Most of the cities generate 85% of their own revenue. The rest really comes from national transfers as conditional grants to roll out infrastructure projects. Khomotso Letsatsi, Chief officer : Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth - Salga

So if there is a huge dip in the economic cycle, they predict a huge decrease in the revenues the metropoles are able to collect.

In addition, for those municipalities that are largely dependent on national transfers, the expectation is that as economic activity slows down and businesses close, the ability to collect taxes is hampered and revenue into the national fiscus drops.

This is a double-whammy. Khomotso Letsatsi, Chief officer : Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth - Salga

Municipalities do have policies in place to provide relief in terms of property rates and taxes, she says.

We do encourage municipalities to collect where they can collect...however in an instance where businesses are unable to pay or the affordability level has been hugely impacted, then municipalities have mechanisms in place to assist. Khomotso Letsatsi, Chief officer : Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth - Salga

She says a major focus will be to clean up corruption at a municipal level and help change the public perception that the money will not be spent on services for the population.

Listen to the interview below: