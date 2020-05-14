'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The unintended consequences of the cigarette ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof John Cartwright
Today at 10:08
U.S Food processing plants being kept open despite increase in Covid-19 cases
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Debbie Schwemberger
Today at 10:45
Why its a good idea to open up SA's E-Commerce industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Drennan
Today at 11:32
US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown? And how big a problem is the ongoing misinformation about animals as carriers of Covid-19?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
View all World
View all Africa
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout? That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 13 May 2020 2:24 PM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Opinion

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

14 May 2020 9:12 AM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Tshwane
Nelson Mandela Bay
University of Pretoria
Johannesburg
Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto
Sithembile Mbete
level 3
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
level 4
It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete

The government will start consulting on how to take most of the country down to level 3 of the lockdown at the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday evening.

Parts of South Africa with the highest Covid-19 infection rates will have to endure level 4 for longer - major metros such as Cape Town come to mind.

Ramaphosa cautioned against hoping for a swift opening of the economy, saying that doing so could lead to a “rapid and insurmountable surge in infections”.

He promised that the government will be guided by scientific evidence presented by local and international experts.

The President responded to critics of the lockdown by claiming that our death toll would’ve eight times higher without it.

… the purpose of the lockdown was to delay the spread of the virus and prevent a huge surge of infections. So far, we have been successful… By delaying the spread of the disease, we have been able to strengthen the capacity of our health system and to put in place wide-ranging public health programmes… you, the people of South Africa, have helped us to save many lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sithembile Mbete, a senior political scientist at the University of Pretoria.

We need the President to be doing a Q&A. That speech yesterday should’ve been a press conference… with questions and answers. That’s what people want. They want to engage the President directly and have him explain in an unscripted way… Having ministers and scientists there to support him in answering would’ve been valuable.

Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria

The President is incredibly image-conscious… but in a crisis, you can’t choreograph everything… The government’s communication service is not doing its job… For example, Ebrahim Patel’s clothing regulations – what was missing from the communications is that decisions were taken in consultations with retailers and clothing manufacturers… it wasn’t a government dictate…

Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria

Cape Town, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… are not going to see level 3 for a while… they can expect to be on level 4 for a long time…

Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria

[On expected adjustments to level 4] We’ll see an expansion in e-commerce… we may see more stores opening… and a revision of the decision on cigarettes… certain parts of the government’s operations...

Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

pikitup.jpg

Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion

14 May 2020 8:56 AM

Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF

14 May 2020 7:27 AM

MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117

13 May 2020 6:41 PM

The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital

13 May 2020 5:22 PM

Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

Read More arrow_forward

radiosjpg

[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown

13 May 2020 3:06 PM

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Broken television TV sabc 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?

13 May 2020 2:24 PM

That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus treatment vaccine breakthrough 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

13 May 2020 12:46 PM

Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).

Read More arrow_forward

children-diversity-multiracial-friendships-kids-smiling-school-creche-class123rf

[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?

13 May 2020 12:31 PM

A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.

Read More arrow_forward

meljpg

'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'

13 May 2020 11:12 AM

Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.

Read More arrow_forward

