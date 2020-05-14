'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'
The government will start consulting on how to take most of the country down to level 3 of the lockdown at the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday evening.
Parts of South Africa with the highest Covid-19 infection rates will have to endure level 4 for longer - major metros such as Cape Town come to mind.
Ramaphosa cautioned against hoping for a swift opening of the economy, saying that doing so could lead to a “rapid and insurmountable surge in infections”.
He promised that the government will be guided by scientific evidence presented by local and international experts.
The President responded to critics of the lockdown by claiming that our death toll would’ve eight times higher without it.
… the purpose of the lockdown was to delay the spread of the virus and prevent a huge surge of infections. So far, we have been successful… By delaying the spread of the disease, we have been able to strengthen the capacity of our health system and to put in place wide-ranging public health programmes… you, the people of South Africa, have helped us to save many lives.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sithembile Mbete, a senior political scientist at the University of Pretoria.
We need the President to be doing a Q&A. That speech yesterday should’ve been a press conference… with questions and answers. That’s what people want. They want to engage the President directly and have him explain in an unscripted way… Having ministers and scientists there to support him in answering would’ve been valuable.Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria
The President is incredibly image-conscious… but in a crisis, you can’t choreograph everything… The government’s communication service is not doing its job… For example, Ebrahim Patel’s clothing regulations – what was missing from the communications is that decisions were taken in consultations with retailers and clothing manufacturers… it wasn’t a government dictate…Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria
Cape Town, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… are not going to see level 3 for a while… they can expect to be on level 4 for a long time…Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria
[On expected adjustments to level 4] We’ll see an expansion in e-commerce… we may see more stores opening… and a revision of the decision on cigarettes… certain parts of the government’s operations...Sithembile Mbete, senior political scientist - University of Pretoria
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion
Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.Read More
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF
MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117
The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.Read More
Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital
Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.Read More
[LISTEN] Foreigners remain stranded in Cape Town hotel during lockdown
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Cape Town continues to host to around a dozen foreign nationals stranded here during the lockdown.Read More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
[LISTEN] Kids and coronavirus - what do we really know?
A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought.Read More
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban.Read More