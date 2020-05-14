Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist

Cartwright says the temporary cigarette ban has boosted the illegal criminal networks across Cape Town.

He argues that banning cigarettes is a lazy and unsuccessful approach much like the criminalisation of other drugs.

The example of cigarettes stands out as an example of policy-making based on prohibition. Professor John Cartwright, Independent criminologist

The lazy way is to say 'ban it.' Professor John Cartwright, Independent criminologist

A ban on something that people are determined to get simply drives it underground, to the great benefit of criminal gangs. Professor John Cartwright, Independent criminologist

Banning does not work, the whole war on drugs is a fallacy. Professor John Cartwright, Independent criminologist

