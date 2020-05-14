[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:10
Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:33
New mega subsea cable to connect continent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:05
Why are numbers in the Western Cape significantly higher?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3 Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3. 14 May 2020 1:19 PM
Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them. 14 May 2020 12:12 PM
Buy a voucher for this Stellenbosch coffee shop and help towards paying salaries Nude Coffee is a small coffee shop in Eikestad Mall, Stellenbosch. Their staff members make the most delicious baked treats and s... 14 May 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations. 13 May 2020 3:07 PM
View all Politics
Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them. 14 May 2020 12:12 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Business
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist Independent criminologist Professor John Cartwright says the government's ban on cigarettes demonstrates why prohibition doesn't w... 14 May 2020 10:58 AM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
View all Opinion

[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?

14 May 2020 11:22 AM

14 May 2020 11:22 AM
by
Children
Matric
Schools
Back to School
COVID-19
Education expert Nic Spuall talks about the issue of children returning to school, he says Matrics should be the first to go back.

There's still no definitive answer on when children will be returning to school and how the process of kids returning to the classroom will work.

In his Policy Brief 'Who Should Go Back To School First?' education economist Nic Spaull says the question depends on three main points:

(1) Risks to children of illness and death, (2) Transmission of the virus from children to adults and the need to ‘flatten the curve’, and (3) The social and economic costs of keeping children at home.

Dr Spaull spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the issue of children returning to school and says he agrees with the education minister Angie Motshekga that Matrics should be the first ones to go back.

That's because the complications to society if Matrics don't write their exams and go to university next year are greater than the logistics of getting matrics back[to school].

Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

After Matric it doesn't make sense for Grade 7 to be the next grade to go back - it makes sense for Grade R, 1, 2 and 3 to be incrementally introduced...because kids are at such a low risk of catching and transmitting the virus.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

Dr Spaull says he's looked at the different approaches being taken in other parts of the world:

In Denmark they haven't seen a spike in infections after bringing back their primary school learners.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

And in Sweden they haven't seen a spike in infections of teachers. Obviously the concern is yes, the kids don't get it, but what about the teachers?

Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

A briefing on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools was due to be held on Thursday, but has since been postponed.

The Minister will convene a special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers on Monday.

Listen to the full interview below:


Children
Matric
Schools
Back to School
COVID-19

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3

14 May 2020 1:19 PM

Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.

Read More

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH

14 May 2020 11:53 AM

Cape Talk's John Maytham poses the #WFH question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Read More

Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

14 May 2020 11:42 AM

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.

Read More

200414-covid19-testingjpg

Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight

14 May 2020 10:37 AM

SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19.

Read More

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

14 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Read More

Everton

Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives

14 May 2020 9:29 AM

Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.

Read More

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

14 May 2020 9:12 AM

It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete

Read More

pikitup.jpg

Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion

14 May 2020 8:56 AM

Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.

Read More

Coronavirus

Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF

14 May 2020 7:27 AM

MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.

Read More

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117

13 May 2020 6:41 PM

The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.

Read More

Winde wants the whole of Western Cape to move to level 3 of lockdown

14 May 2020 12:38 PM

'I'm not happy': Mbalula inspects Rea Vaya’s COVID-19 safety measures

14 May 2020 12:10 PM

Plan in place to provide water to over 3,000 schools – Sanitation dept

14 May 2020 11:51 AM

