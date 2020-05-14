[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?
There's still no definitive answer on when children will be returning to school and how the process of kids returning to the classroom will work.
In his Policy Brief 'Who Should Go Back To School First?' education economist Nic Spaull says the question depends on three main points:
(1) Risks to children of illness and death, (2) Transmission of the virus from children to adults and the need to ‘flatten the curve’, and (3) The social and economic costs of keeping children at home.
Dr Spaull spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the issue of children returning to school and says he agrees with the education minister Angie Motshekga that Matrics should be the first ones to go back.
That's because the complications to society if Matrics don't write their exams and go to university next year are greater than the logistics of getting matrics back[to school].Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
After Matric it doesn't make sense for Grade 7 to be the next grade to go back - it makes sense for Grade R, 1, 2 and 3 to be incrementally introduced...because kids are at such a low risk of catching and transmitting the virus.Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
Dr Spaull says he's looked at the different approaches being taken in other parts of the world:
In Denmark they haven't seen a spike in infections after bringing back their primary school learners.Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
And in Sweden they haven't seen a spike in infections of teachers. Obviously the concern is yes, the kids don't get it, but what about the teachers?Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
A briefing on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools was due to be held on Thursday, but has since been postponed.
The Minister will convene a special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers on Monday.
Listen to the full interview below:
