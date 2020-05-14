Buy a voucher for this Stellenbosch coffee shop and help towards paying salaries
When you buy a Nude Coffee voucher, you can contribute towards paying their small team of four.
Business owner Debbie Schwemberger says her staff members have great relationships with the locals in the area who return to Nude Coffee for its trusted menu items.
Schwemberger and her husband took over ownership of the business in September last year.
You can either buy a voucher for coffee or buy a voucher to donate towards Nude Coffee's staff fund. Click here to buy a voucher.
Our cakes are phenomenal, they're all homebaked.Debbie Schwemberger, Owner - Nude Coffee
We have opened a fund through Dineplan for contributing to our staff costs. They are missing the tips that they would get normally.Debbie Schwemberger, Owner - Nude Coffee
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Nude Coffee keep operating:
