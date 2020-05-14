[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents
The young girl made the clever barrier from a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, a hot glue gun, and disposable plates, reports Good Morning America.
Watch the sweet and clever video below:
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives
Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.Read More
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF
MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.Read More
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats
A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party.Read More
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.Read More
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline
Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.Read More
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class
The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.Read More