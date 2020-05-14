Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Sips Mehana Couture brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
Owner of Sips Mehana Couture, Nosipho Mehana chats to Refilwe Moloto.
She began her Gugulethu-based business in 2017 and currently runs it from Gugulethu Square.
We specialise in special occasions and church uniforms, matric ball gowns as well as graduation gowns, and more.Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture
Covid-19 lockdowns have curtailed these special occasions and the need for an outfit to match.
When lockdown was announced on 27 March I got an email from the realtor to say we had to close shop which was shocking at the time, but we had to do what had to be done.Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture
Easter is the highest peak of her business she adds and there was no demand for church uniforms during lockdown.
So what did Nosipjo do?
I took a machine home with me and I began making masks. Social media has been the best in that way.Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture
Once the president announced that businesses doing an essential service can apply for permits, she did just that.
I started doing masks and at the moment I am living on that.Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture
Her innovation and ability to pivot her business to face the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown has earned her a #CapeTalkShoutOut presented by Ninety One.
CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.
You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za
Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk
CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz
Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.Read More
Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth
Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.Read More
The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive
Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.Read More
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit
Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, gives back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.Read More
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen
The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.Read More
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces
Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.Read More
'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'
Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.Read More
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'
Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.Read More
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'
Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.Read More
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More