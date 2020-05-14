Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Sips Mehana Couture brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Owner of Sips Mehana Couture, Nosipho Mehana chats to Refilwe Moloto.

She began her Gugulethu-based business in 2017 and currently runs it from Gugulethu Square.

We specialise in special occasions and church uniforms, matric ball gowns as well as graduation gowns, and more. Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture

Covid-19 lockdowns have curtailed these special occasions and the need for an outfit to match.

When lockdown was announced on 27 March I got an email from the realtor to say we had to close shop which was shocking at the time, but we had to do what had to be done. Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture

Easter is the highest peak of her business she adds and there was no demand for church uniforms during lockdown.

So what did Nosipjo do?

I took a machine home with me and I began making masks. Social media has been the best in that way. Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture

Once the president announced that businesses doing an essential service can apply for permits, she did just that.

I started doing masks and at the moment I am living on that. Nosipho Mehana, Owner - Sips Mehana Couture

Her innovation and ability to pivot her business to face the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown has earned her a #CapeTalkShoutOut presented by Ninety One.

