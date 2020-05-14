CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is not at work today.

He is coughing and, although he is not showing other symptoms so far, decided to go for a Covid-19 test as he shopped in a store that closed on Wednesday due to contamination by the novel coronavirus.

The studios he broadcasts from are being deep cleaned as we speak.

Kammies and his team won’t be broadcasting for the rest of the week.

He expects his test results by Friday, or Saturday at the latest.

Pippa Hudson – standing in for Kammies – interviewed him.

I’m so happy they decided to put someone intelligent on this darn show! I love it! Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

I phoned the hotline and they suggested I go for a test… It was absolutely painless… All I have to do now is to, obviously, self-isolate until I get those results on Friday… Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

The process, from going in, to coming out, literally took about 15 minutes. Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

It really brings this home. People say we need to open up the economy, and I agree… [but] you don’t know if it’s going to happen to a family member. Striking a balance is important… Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

When you can still put food on the table, it’s easy to say ‘Come on, guys! Let’s do this for everybody!’… I get cocky about opening the economy… it’s important to put ourselves in other peoples’ shoes… People like me sometimes take a stance from a position of privilege… We need to be more mindful of the position others find themselves in… Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the Kammies explain his situation to Hudson in the audio below.