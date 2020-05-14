Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH

If you were to rate your productivity from 1-10 since you began working from home, where would you fall?

Are you thriving in your home office environment, or finding it hard to muster the same type of engery for work as you did when you were in the office?

Millions of people across the world have been forced to set up work stations at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and for some it seems to be working well.

Indeed, some people may never return to their office.

On Tuesday Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed staff telling them that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the Covid-19 lockdown is over.

So, are we in fact more productive at home?

Cape Talk's John Maytham posed the question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Humans are deeply social creatures, so many, many things are missing from this kind of remote working process. Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science

It's true we're connecting in other ways with our families but in terms of work social connectivity, we're missing out a great deal. Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I'll bet Twitter employees will flap their wings across and find themselves back in human contact. Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science

There are some big downsides, I think all of us are suffering from Zoom-itus! Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science

