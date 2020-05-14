Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH
If you were to rate your productivity from 1-10 since you began working from home, where would you fall?
Are you thriving in your home office environment, or finding it hard to muster the same type of engery for work as you did when you were in the office?
Millions of people across the world have been forced to set up work stations at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and for some it seems to be working well.
Indeed, some people may never return to their office.
On Tuesday Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed staff telling them that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the Covid-19 lockdown is over.
So, are we in fact more productive at home?
Cape Talk's John Maytham posed the question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).
Humans are deeply social creatures, so many, many things are missing from this kind of remote working process.Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science
It's true we're connecting in other ways with our families but in terms of work social connectivity, we're missing out a great deal.Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science
I'll bet Twitter employees will flap their wings across and find themselves back in human contact.Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science
There are some big downsides, I think all of us are suffering from Zoom-itus!Prof Nick Binedell, Professor - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3
Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.Read More
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.Read More
[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?
Education expert Nic Spuall talks about the issue of children returning to school, he says Matrics should be the first to go back.Read More
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives
Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.Read More
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'
It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile MbeteRead More
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion
Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.Read More
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF
MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117
The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117.Read More