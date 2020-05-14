[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3

The Western Cape is home to more than 55% of confirmed Covid-19 infections but despite this, Premier Alan Winde wants the entire province moved from the current level 4 to a level 3 lockdown. Why?

He explains his reasons to Clement Mantathela on the Midday Report (click below for the full interview).

Level 5 was to make sure we had the health response in place and then you can start to ease [restrictions]. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I'm watching the health response now materialising...our extra beds PPE stocks, our staffing...the balance of the other side of a lockdown level 5 is obviously you've got to crush your economy while creating your health response, as well as your humanitarian disaster. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I believe we've come up with a plan...we've shown it to Health Minister Mhkize... Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We've been totally open and transparent about the numbers, we know in June we're going to have 80 000 asymptomatic infections Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

You're not going to stop the virus so you have to create a balance. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

1. The Western Cape Government will use the process of consultation announced by President @CyrilRamaphosa to make clear our position that the entire province must move down to level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May 2020.⬇️ @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/tIeQLWAv7i — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 14, 2020

Winde is currently in self-quarantine after coming into contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died from Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

