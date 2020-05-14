Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
When e-commerce reopens in SA, expect Black Friday volumes every day, says CEO

14 May 2020 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
e-commerce
Parcelninja
Justin Drennan
E-commerce sales around the world are booming. But in South Africa, e-commerce activities still remain restricted.

Justin Drennan, CEO of Parcelninja, says the local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth once it is reopened.

Drennan is e-commerce is a critical component to keep the economy going and should be opened urgently.

RELATED: Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions

Parcelninja is a specialist warehouse and logistics company that serves e-commerce businesses.

It works with more than 100 different e-commerce companies distributing their goods on their behalf.

RELATED: E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

Drennan believes that e-commerce can safely operate under lockdown conditions.

He argues that allowing people to shop online is the safest method in the fight against Covid-19.

There's a huge backlog, and once they open e-commerce, there's going to be a deluge of products coming through the network.

Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja

When e-commerce opens up in South Africa, they are going to be having Black Friday volumes every day, which we know is a challenge to deal with.

Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja

E-commerce companies are seeing [order] volumes that they've never seen before.

Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja

E-commerce should be opened up. We're baffled when we look at what is happening in South Africa versus what is happening in other markets globally where e-commerce has been the saving grace.

Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja

Couriers have implemented all sorts of processes internally. It's an incredibly regulated space and, if anything, the safest way to go shopping.

Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja

Listen to Justin Drennan in conversation with Pippa Hudson:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


