When e-commerce reopens in SA, expect Black Friday volumes every day, says CEO
Justin Drennan, CEO of Parcelninja, says the local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth once it is reopened.
Drennan is e-commerce is a critical component to keep the economy going and should be opened urgently.
RELATED: Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions
Parcelninja is a specialist warehouse and logistics company that serves e-commerce businesses.
It works with more than 100 different e-commerce companies distributing their goods on their behalf.
RELATED: E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Drennan believes that e-commerce can safely operate under lockdown conditions.
He argues that allowing people to shop online is the safest method in the fight against Covid-19.
There's a huge backlog, and once they open e-commerce, there's going to be a deluge of products coming through the network.Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja
When e-commerce opens up in South Africa, they are going to be having Black Friday volumes every day, which we know is a challenge to deal with.Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja
E-commerce companies are seeing [order] volumes that they've never seen before.Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja
E-commerce should be opened up. We're baffled when we look at what is happening in South Africa versus what is happening in other markets globally where e-commerce has been the saving grace.Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja
Couriers have implemented all sorts of processes internally. It's an incredibly regulated space and, if anything, the safest way to go shopping.Justin Drennan, CEO - Parcelninja
Listen to Justin Drennan in conversation with Pippa Hudson:
