Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:10
Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
PETER BRUCE: The surge is coming, short-sleeved T-shirts or not
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:33
New mega subsea cable to connect continent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:05
Why are numbers in the Western Cape significantly higher?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
Today at 21:15
Riaana Rayners & mom
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week' There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.
[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown DA John Steenhuisen tells The Midday Report that the current lockdown restrictions are irrational and disproportionate.
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3 Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To...
View all Politics
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week' There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.
When e-commerce reopens in SA, expect Black Friday volumes every day, says CEO E-commerce sales around the world are booming. But in South Africa, e-commerce activities still remain restricted.
Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them.
View all Business
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He's showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it's as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if "displayed as underwear for warmth".
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge...
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another.
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19.
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

14 May 2020 2:03 PM
by
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

There’ll be huge crowds and long queues when bottle stores reopen for the few hours proposed under level three restrictions warned Sean Robinson of the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

As it stands now, level three will allow alcohol sales on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:00 am and noon “subject to an industry plan on social distancing and quantitative restrictions.”

The Association suggests trading between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Robinson, who believes the suggested level three trading hours are setting his industry up for failure with “queues, bottlenecks, crowding, rioting, violence and looting an inevitable result”.

Those very restrictive hours are going to significantly concentrate demand… leading to excessive queuing and crowding… making social distancing almost impossible… violence and looting at certain stores…

Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

We’ll open even if it’s for an hour per day…

Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

We’re concerned that with very limited quantities [allowed per person] people will shop regularly, which doesn’t make sense if you’re trying to restrict the spread of the virus.

Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

