'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There’ll be huge crowds and long queues when bottle stores reopen for the few hours proposed under level three restrictions warned Sean Robinson of the Liquor Traders Association of SA.
As it stands now, level three will allow alcohol sales on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:00 am and noon “subject to an industry plan on social distancing and quantitative restrictions.”
The Association suggests trading between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Robinson, who believes the suggested level three trading hours are setting his industry up for failure with “queues, bottlenecks, crowding, rioting, violence and looting an inevitable result”.
Those very restrictive hours are going to significantly concentrate demand… leading to excessive queuing and crowding… making social distancing almost impossible… violence and looting at certain stores…Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
We’ll open even if it’s for an hour per day…Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
We’re concerned that with very limited quantities [allowed per person] people will shop regularly, which doesn’t make sense if you’re trying to restrict the spread of the virus.Sean Robinson, spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
