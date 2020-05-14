[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown

The Democratic Alliance on Thursday announced it was taking the government to court to challenge what it calls the 'irrational' lockdown restrictions.

DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised government's strategy for handling the current Covid-19 crisis and says the current lockdown needs to

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report Steenhuisen says there are two elements to the court action:

The first, to challenge the military curfew, the three-hour exercise period as well as the ban on e-commerce John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

And then tomorrow, we'll be lodging a Constitutional challenge to the Disaster Management Act on the basis it doesn't provide for parliamentary oversight... John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

We believe it is a massive problem and it has led to many of these arbitrary, irrational, and petty laws and regulations that have been established over the course of the last two weeks many of which the president admitted last night have been wrong. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen says they want the military curfew ended, the ban on e-commerce lifted and for people to be able to exercise, pursuant to physical distancing rules.