[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown
The Democratic Alliance on Thursday announced it was taking the government to court to challenge what it calls the 'irrational' lockdown restrictions.
DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised government's strategy for handling the current Covid-19 crisis and says the current lockdown needs to
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report Steenhuisen says there are two elements to the court action:
The first, to challenge the military curfew, the three-hour exercise period as well as the ban on e-commerceJohn Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
And then tomorrow, we'll be lodging a Constitutional challenge to the Disaster Management Act on the basis it doesn't provide for parliamentary oversight...John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
We believe it is a massive problem and it has led to many of these arbitrary, irrational, and petty laws and regulations that have been established over the course of the last two weeks many of which the president admitted last night have been wrong.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
Steenhuisen says they want the military curfew ended, the ban on e-commerce lifted and for people to be able to exercise, pursuant to physical distancing rules.
DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says the opposition party has approached the High Court to challenge 3 'irrational and arbitrary' #LockdownSA regulations: the night curfew, ban on e-commerce, as well as the limit to exercise hours. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SVZyxDTcL3— Nokukhanya Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) May 14, 2020
