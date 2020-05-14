'Azenathi doesn't have a claim to AbaThembu throne, that's clear without DNA'

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo demanded a DNA test to prove that acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo is his son.

Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara, the chairperson of AbaThembu royal family, insists that Azenathi has no claim to the throne, irrespective of the DNA results.

In a leaked message, King Dalindyebo has disowned his son and ordered him to vacate the family palace, at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha, before the end of May.

Since his release from prison, tensions have been brewing between the Xhosa monarch and his son.

RELATED: Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo

Azenathi has been the acting king since King Dalindyebo was incarcerated four years ago.

King Dalindyebo apparently sent a message to Azenathi and another one to Azenathi's mother Judge Buyiswa Majiki this week.

The paroled king is adamant that they have no claim to royalty.

Royal family chair Mtirara claims that there have always been doubts about Azenathi's paternity because he did not undergo his traditional initiation ritual at his father’s home as is the custom.

He [Azenathi] does not have a claim to the throne, either as a king or acting king. That one does not need DNA. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara - Chairperson of AbaThembu Royal Family

It is the king and his wife who know [the paternity of Azenathi].. up until DNA tests have been done. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara - Chairperson of AbaThembu Royal Family

The king never wanted Azenathi to act on his behalf. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara - Chairperson of AbaThembu Royal Family

Earlier this year, less than three months after his release, King Dalindyebo was arrested for allegedly attacking his son in the middle of the night.

Listen to the latest developments on The Midday Report: