[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA

There is NO evidence that Covid-19 can be passed from domestic animals to humans says the NSPCA.

Its spokesperson Meg Wilson joined Bianca Resnekov on CapeTalk on Thursday to address concerns around the transmission of the virus between pet owners and their furry friends.

There have been cases where cats have contracted the virus, but they cannot transmit it back to people. Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

Wilson says there haven't been enough cases to determine how at-risk cats are from the virus.

She says hygiene is key when interacting with your animals.

If you do have Covid-19 isolate from your pets. Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

And for those who may not have pets currently but are looking to adopt, Wilson says there has been no official word from government thus far:

They have not responded with a direct answer so we don't know if it's allowed or not... Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

I do know that some animal welfare organisations and SPCAs have gone ahead with adoptions but we're not 100% sure if these are legal. Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

