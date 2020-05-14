[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA

Streaming issues? Report here
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to...
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To...
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules.
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week' There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge...
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another.
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.
[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA

14 May 2020 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
NSPCA
animal adoption
children and coronavirus
Pet and Covid19
Bianca Resnekov asks the NSPCA's Meg Wilson whether Covid-19 can be transmitted by our domestic pets. (Click below for interview).

There is NO evidence that Covid-19 can be passed from domestic animals to humans says the NSPCA.

Its spokesperson Meg Wilson joined Bianca Resnekov on CapeTalk on Thursday to address concerns around the transmission of the virus between pet owners and their furry friends.

There have been cases where cats have contracted the virus, but they cannot transmit it back to people.

Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

Wilson says there haven't been enough cases to determine how at-risk cats are from the virus.

She says hygiene is key when interacting with your animals.

If you do have Covid-19 isolate from your pets.

Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

And for those who may not have pets currently but are looking to adopt, Wilson says there has been no official word from government thus far:

They have not responded with a direct answer so we don't know if it's allowed or not...

Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

I do know that some animal welfare organisations and SPCAs have gone ahead with adoptions but we're not 100% sure if these are legal.

Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA

Listen to the full interview below:


