[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA
There is NO evidence that Covid-19 can be passed from domestic animals to humans says the NSPCA.
Its spokesperson Meg Wilson joined Bianca Resnekov on CapeTalk on Thursday to address concerns around the transmission of the virus between pet owners and their furry friends.
There have been cases where cats have contracted the virus, but they cannot transmit it back to people.Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA
Wilson says there haven't been enough cases to determine how at-risk cats are from the virus.
She says hygiene is key when interacting with your animals.
If you do have Covid-19 isolate from your pets.Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA
And for those who may not have pets currently but are looking to adopt, Wilson says there has been no official word from government thus far:
They have not responded with a direct answer so we don't know if it's allowed or not...Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA
I do know that some animal welfare organisations and SPCAs have gone ahead with adoptions but we're not 100% sure if these are legal.Meg Wilson, Spokesperson - NSPCA
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.Read More
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129
The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to 129.Read More
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.Read More
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.Read More
[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown
DA John Steenhuisen tells The Midday Report that the current lockdown restrictions are irrational and disproportionate.Read More
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3
Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.Read More
Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH
Cape Talk's John Maytham poses the #WFH question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.Read More
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.Read More
[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?
Education expert Nic Spuall talks about the issue of children returning to school, he says Matrics should be the first to go back.Read More
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More