You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
Travel between provinces will only be allowed at level two which won’t be before November 2020, according to information the City of Cape Town has received.
The City is urgently seeking to confirm reports that borders will remain shut until February 2021.
Pippa Hudson (in for Kieno Kammies, who is self-isolating after a Covid-19 scare) interviewed James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town.
Vos spoke about the opening of travel within the country and the impact of the continuing lockdown on tourism.
Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.
