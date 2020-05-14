Streaming issues? Report here
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions

14 May 2020 5:09 PM
by
Tags:
Ebrahim Patel
Online shopping
e-commerce
level 4
level 4 regulations
The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules.

On Thursday afternoon, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted new regulations clearing e-commerce for trade.

Online stores are now permitted to sell any goods, except for alcohol and tobacco products, according to the regulations.

RELATED: When e-commerce reopens in SA, expect Black Friday volumes every day, says CEO

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at easing the strict rules for retailers and e-commerce under level 4.

Online sales were limited to essential goods such as winter wear and food since the beginning of the lockdown.

South Africa was one of the few countries facing e-commerce restrictions amid Covid-19 lockdowns around the world.

RELATED: Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions

This is a developing story. More to follow.

