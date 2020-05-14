Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions
On Thursday afternoon, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted new regulations clearing e-commerce for trade.
Online stores are now permitted to sell any goods, except for alcohol and tobacco products, according to the regulations.
On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at easing the strict rules for retailers and e-commerce under level 4.
Online sales were limited to essential goods such as winter wear and food since the beginning of the lockdown.
South Africa was one of the few countries facing e-commerce restrictions amid Covid-19 lockdowns around the world.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
